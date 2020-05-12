Helena Bonham Carter opens up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein: ‘He was a bully’

The movie producer tried to give her a massage

Helena Bonham Carter opens up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein: ‘He...

Helena Bonham Carter has revealed that Harvey Weinstein once tried to give her a “neck massage”.

The disgraced movie producer is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, after he was found guilty of assaulting two women earlier this year.

Helena admitted that the 68-year-old began touching her inappropriately, and she only escaped by running away.

“I wasn’t aware of him pursuing people against their will, I wasn’t aware certainly of rape,” the 53-year-old confessed on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast.

New episode of my podcast Grounded featuring the brilliant Helena Bonham Carter. https://t.co/vKBAQWiLeM — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) May 11, 2020

“I was aware that he would make passes at people and he did make a pass at me and I just said no and that was the end of it.”

“He was also a bully and he obviously molested people – it was partly I think sociopathic.”

“I saw him treat some people so badly and there was no compassion there, that was what disturbed me.”

The Crown actress described the incident on the podcast.

“He literally laid a hand on me, that’s all, he was trying to give me a massage of my neck and I knew this wasn’t going well so I ran and said no, or got to the other side of the room.”

“I haven’t really spoken up about it because I kind of feel everything has been said about him,” she added.

