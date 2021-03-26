Helen Flanagan welcomes third child with footballer Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has welcomed her third child with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair.
The Preston North End player announced the happy news on Instagram, by sharing a black-and-white selfie of them with their newborn son.
He captioned the post: “I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my Birthday, what a blessing!!! welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21.”
The couple are already parents to two daughters – Matilda, 5, and Delilah, 2.
Helen and Scott got engaged back in 2018, and were set to wed last year before they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.
