Helen Flanagan shows off her ‘stomach rolls’ after vowing to stop editing her photos

Helen Flanagan has shared a candid video showing off her ‘stomach rolls’, after she recently vowed to stop editing her photos on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted two contrasting clips of her lower body – one showing her flat stomach in gym gear, and another in which she pinched her stomach.
She captioned the post: “Swipe for realness ❤️ Everyone has rolls it’s normal x most girls on insta know their angles 💗✨.”
Swipe for realness ❤️✌️ everyone has rolls it’s normal x most girls on insta know their angles 💗✨
Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the soap star for her honesty.
“👏👏👏👏😍😍😍,” Love Island star Maura Higgins commented.
“Love the no filters, you are an inspiration 👏,” another follower penned.
Helen’s post comes after she promised to stop editing her photos on Instagram, so she can be a “better role model”.
I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters 💞✨ beautiful lingerie set @pourmoiltd 💞 I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years. My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have ( no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing 💞✨ I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum i have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that. Me and Matilda were dancing around here 😅 I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x This set is from the @pourmoiltd Charity Edit with 100% of the profits from sales going to 4 amazing charities ✨ swipe up is on story and a video of body confidence realness 💞✨
The mother-of-two posted a series of photos of herself in lingerie, alongside a powerful message about body image.
“I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters 💞✨,” she wrote. “I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years.”
“My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have ( no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing 💞✨.”
“I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum i have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self-conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that.”
“Me and Matilda were dancing around here 😅 I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x,” she added.