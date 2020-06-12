Home Top Story Helen Flanagan shows off her ‘stomach rolls’ after vowing to stop editing...

Helen Flanagan shows off her ‘stomach rolls’ after vowing to stop editing her photos

The actress wants to be a "better role model"

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Helen Flanagan has shared a candid video showing off her ‘stomach rolls’, after she recently vowed to stop editing her photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted two contrasting clips of her lower body – one showing her flat stomach in gym gear, and another in which she pinched her stomach.

She captioned the post: “Swipe for realness ❤️ Everyone has rolls it’s normal x most girls on insta know their angles 💗✨.”

 

Swipe for realness ❤️✌️ everyone has rolls it’s normal x most girls on insta know their angles 💗✨

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the soap star for her honesty.

“👏👏👏👏😍😍😍,” Love Island star Maura Higgins commented.

“Love the no filters, you are an inspiration 👏,” another follower penned.

Helen’s post comes after she promised to stop editing her photos on Instagram, so she can be a “better role model”.

 

I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters 💞✨ beautiful lingerie set @pourmoiltd 💞 I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years. My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have ( no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing 💞✨ I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum i have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that. Me and Matilda were dancing around here 😅 I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x This set is from the @pourmoiltd Charity Edit with 100% of the profits from sales going to 4 amazing charities ✨ swipe up is on story and a video of body confidence realness 💞✨

The mother-of-two posted a series of photos of herself in lingerie, alongside a powerful message about body image.

“I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters 💞✨,” she wrote. “I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years.”

“My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have ( no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing 💞✨.”

“I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum i have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self-conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that.”

“Me and Matilda were dancing around here 😅 I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x,” she added.

