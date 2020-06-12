Helen Flanagan shows off her ‘stomach rolls’ after vowing to stop editing her photos

The actress wants to be a "better role model"

Helen Flanagan shows off her ‘stomach rolls’ after vowing to stop editing...

Helen Flanagan has shared a candid video showing off her ‘stomach rolls’, after she recently vowed to stop editing her photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted two contrasting clips of her lower body – one showing her flat stomach in gym gear, and another in which she pinched her stomach.

She captioned the post: “Swipe for realness ❤️ Everyone has rolls it’s normal x most girls on insta know their angles 💗✨.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the soap star for her honesty.

“👏👏👏👏😍😍😍,” Love Island star Maura Higgins commented.

“Love the no filters, you are an inspiration 👏,” another follower penned.

Helen’s post comes after she promised to stop editing her photos on Instagram, so she can be a “better role model”.

The mother-of-two posted a series of photos of herself in lingerie, alongside a powerful message about body image.

“I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters 💞✨,” she wrote. “I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years.”

“My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have ( no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing 💞✨.”

“I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum i have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self-conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that.”

“Me and Matilda were dancing around here 😅 I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x,” she added.