Helen Flanagan ‘quits Coronation Street’ after over 20 years

The actress is best known for playing Rosie Webster in the hit soap

Helen Flanagan has reportedly quit Coronation Street for good, after over 20 years on the soap.

The actress has played Rosie Webster in Corrie on-and-off since 2000, but now she’s ready to focus on other projects.

A source said: “It’s up in the air as to whether she will ever return. She has other career dreams she’d like to work on before making up her mind.”

“She wants to focus on her three children and has other career dreams, including acting roles, she would like to work on before making up her mind whether to reprise her role as Rosie.”

“In the short term the break would be around two to three more years but there’s no saying she will come back even after that.”

“Helen loves Coronation Street, her character and the family but it takes up a huge amount of her time and it’s become unfeasible.”

“ITV have left the door open for her should she ever wish to come back,” the insider added.

Goss.ie has contacted ITV and Helen’s rep for a comment.

The news comes after the 31-year-old welcomed her third child, a son named Charlie, with her fiancé Scott Sinclair in March.

The couple are also parents to two daughters – Matilda, 6, and Delilah, 4.