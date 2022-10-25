Helen Flanagan fuels rumours she’s split from footballer Scott Sinclair after 13 years together

Helen Flanagan has fuelled rumours she’s split from her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, after 13 years together.

The former Coronation Street star was papped without her engagement ring at the Pride Of Britain Awards on Monday night, amid reports they’ve called it quits.

The news comes just weeks after Helen wrapped filming the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb in South Africa.

A source told The Sun: “Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott.”

“They hit a rough patch in the summer and after she came back from South Africa their relationship ended.”

“Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.”

Earlier this year, the actress confessed that she and Scott had not shared a bed for several years — with Helen choosing to sleep with their children.

The source continued: “Helen turfed Scott out of their marital bed a long time ago because she co-sleeps with their kids.”

“Naturally it put a strain on their relationship over the years. Since their split, Helen has been spending a lot of time at her mum’s in Bolton.”

Helen, 32, started dating the Bristol Rovers player, 33, in 2009.

They’ve since welcomed three children together – Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and Charlie, who was born last March.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and were set to wed in 2024.

Goss.ie has contacted Helen for a comment.