Helen Flanagan appears to confirm she’s rekindled her romance with fiancé Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan appears to have confirmed that she’s rekindled her romance with her fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street actress split from the Bristol Rovers footballer at the end of last year, after 13 years together.

According to The UK Sun, Helen and Scott have secretly been spending time together in Dubai.

The couple have reportedly booked into the 5-star Grosvenor Hotel with their three children.

An onlooker told the publication: “Helen and Scott are both booked into the Grosvenor and while they’re making out they’re not together on social media, in reality they have been spending time together with their children.”

“They seem to be close still and appear from the outside to be a really happy family unit.”

“A lot of people around the hotel recognise them and think there could be a reconciliation between them but obviously they could also just be there for their children,” the source continued.

“They have another woman with them who is helping out with the children – and that appears to have given Helen and Scott time to talk.”

“Scott has been spending quality time with their two daughters and it has clearly been really special for them to have that time as a family – especially as they no longer live under the same roof.”

“Helen seems totally relaxed and at ease with Scott and has spent time with him in the evenings. It’s a very modern set up and seems to be working perfectly.”

Helen has since shared a stunning snap from her Dubai trip, in which she wore a sparkly pink jumpsuit.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the mum-of-three, who will star in the upcoming All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, was wearing her engagement ring in the photo.

One Instagram user asked: “Is that your wedding ring back on? ❤️❤️,” while a second penned: “And the engagement ring is firmly on ❤️.”

Helen, 32, started dating the Bristol Rovers player, 34, in 2009.

They’ve since welcomed three children together – Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and Charlie, who was born in March 2021.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and were set to wed in 2024.