Heather Rae Young’s fiancé hints Christine Quinn may not be invited to their wedding

Heather Rae Young’s fiancé hints Christine Quinn may not be invited to...

Tarek El Moussa has hinted that Christine Quinn may not be invited to his wedding to Heather Rae Young.

The couple announced their engagement in July, with their whirlwind romance becoming a focal point in season 2 of Selling Sunset.

The reality stars appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to discuss their wedding plans, with Heather opening up about which of her cast mates she remains close with, failing to mention Christine.

“Honestly, coronavirus has changed a lot of dynamics for my relationships in general,” the 33-year-old admitted.

“And with my cast members and the people I work with, you know, I haven’t seen anyone. I mean, I see Jason occasionally – he’s actually coming over this evening.

“I’ve seen Mary. You know, we see each other every so often. It’s just been such a different vibe the last, like, eight months.”

Tarek added: “Christine has a big mouth. She said some sh**ty things about us. And that’s about it.

“We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

The 39-year-old made reference to an interview Christine did with Page Six, where she likened the couple to Spencer and Heidi Pratt.

At the time, the glamorous real estate agent said: “It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic

“I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies.

“It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it.”

Hitting back at Christine’s comments, Tarek said: “Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk.

“It just makes her look stupid. So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we’re out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I’m sorry. I’ve been on TV for 10 years.”

Heather added: “Of course, people are interested in our lives… Of course, they’re going to be interested in another reality star dating a reality star.”

Tarak concluded by saying while there was “no bad blood”, he “doesn’t deal with her bullsh*t”.

The news comes after Jason Oppenheim revealed Heather is leaving the Oppenheim Group’s LA brokerage.

The Selling Sunset star will be heading to Newport Beach for a new venture, as she launches the brokerage’s new office in the seaside beach town.

The 43-year-old assured fans that Heather would still be on season four of the hit Netflix show, and admitted he hoped to see her fiancé Tarek also make an appearance.