Heather Rae Young reveals the sex of her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young has revealed the sex of her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet video from the couple’s gender reveal party, which sees them launch blue confetti out of cannons.

The 34-year-old captioned the post: “Baby boy El Moussa 💙”

In the video, Tarek is heard excitedly repeating: “It’s a boy!”

He is already a father-of-two, sharing daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife Christina Haack Hall.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, the couple revealed they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when Heather fell pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Heather, 34, and Tarek, 40, first started dating in 2019 and tied the knot late last year.

The Selling Sunset star confessed: “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together.”

“I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

“I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited,” Tarek added.

Heather continued: “He’s such a good dad. That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him.”

“Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he’s just so obsessed with them. And he’s such a doting, amazing dad. I can’t wait to see him with our baby.”