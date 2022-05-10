Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa address paparazzi photos of ‘heated exchange’ with his ex Christina Haack

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have addressed paparazzi photos of them having a heated discussion with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

In photos published by the Daily Mail today, Tarek was pictured pulling his Selling Sunset star wife away from Christina at their son Brayden’s soccer game on Saturday.

Heather was papped approaching the Flip or Flop star on the sidelines, where they exchanged some words, before Tarek grabbed her arm and pulled her away.

Tarek, 40, was also seen having a tense conversation with Christina’s husband Joshua Hall at the game.

While it’s unclear what words were exchanged, a rep for Christina has confirmed their issues have been “resolved”.

In a joint statement from both parties on Tuesday, the rep told Page Six: “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

Tarek and Christina, who co-starred together in the HGTV series Flip or Flop, were married from 2009 to 2018, and welcomed two kids together – Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

Hours after their public row took place, the former couple’s son Brayden was rushed to hospital for an emergency appendectomy.

It appears the scary incident helped ease tension between them, as Christina admitted it was a “wake up call” for them as parents.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a photo of Brayden in hospital, and wrote: “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is.”

“We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call.”

“In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise’, what matters is the kids,” she added, before tagging Tarek and Heather in the post.

Heather also shared photos of Brayden in the hospital on Instagram, and wrote: “Today @therealtarekelmoussa and I were woken up to a call that as a parent & step parent you never want to wake up to.”

“Christina & Josh rushed Bray to the hospital very early this AM. Bray had to have an emergency appendectomy surgery & removal of his Meckles Diverticulum. Scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early.”

“The doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible & took the best care of him.

Times like these we ban together as a family. It’s been a very emotional day but he is doing well and recovering,” she added.

Heather became stepmother to Tarek’s kids when they tied the knot in October 2021.

Just last month, Heather opened up about co-parenting Tarek’s kids with Christina, and admitted they like to keep things “separate”.

She told In Touch: “We keep it separate, and we really focus on our house and raising the kids how we want to at our house and healthy habits here. And so, we just really focus on our household.”

“But obviously, we communicate for the children. Her and I mainly do. And you know, obviously, we’re raising kids, and they’re half the time over there, half the time with us. So, we do communicate for the children.”