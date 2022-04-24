Heather Rae Young admits she does not feel ‘ready’ to carry a child yet – after freezing her eggs earlier this year

Heather Rae Young has revealed she does not feel her body is “ready” to carry a child yet.

The 34-year-old, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, began the process of freezing her eggs earlier this year.

Speaking to Page Six, the Selling Sunset star said she wanted to be “very excited, not stressed, not feeling overwhelmed” when she becomes pregnant, and admitted she is “just not at that place right now”.

Heather, who is the stepmother of Tarek’s children Taylor and Brayden, explained: “I have a lot of things coming up and a lot to prepare for.”

“Already having two kids and balancing work and life and family — just everything. I just felt like my body’s not ready.”

While she does not feel ready to be pregnant right now, Heather is hoping to have a baby soon.

She said: “It’s going to be this year. We’re going to implant, and hopefully first time’s a charm.”

Heather revealed that she does not plan to use a surrogate and wants to carry her own child if she is “able” to.

The Netflix star said: “I’m healthy, I feel good. I would really like to carry my own baby. … I’m a little nervous about it, but my mom had an easy pregnancy … so I’m hoping it runs in the family.”