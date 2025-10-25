Heather Humphreys concedes Presidential election race with Catherine Connolly set for ‘landslide’ win

Heather Humphreys has conceded the Irish Presidential election and congratulated Catherine Connolly on her success.

On Friday, 24 October 2025, citizens across Ireland cast their vote to elect our next President.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term, but may not serve more than 2 terms.

More than 3.6 million people were eligible to vote in this year’s election, with Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys officially battling it out on the ballot paper.

As the voting count continues, many constituencies are reporting that a “landslide” victory for Catherine Connolly is likely.

Ahead of the official results reveal, Heather Humphreys has now taken the opportunity to concede to Catherine Connolly.

Speaking to RTÉ on Saturday afternoon, the Fine Gael candidate stated that she has “no regrets” about running in the election.

“I just want to thank all of the people who have voted for me, especially of course the people in Cavan and Monaghan who really have turned out in huge numbers to support me,” she said.

Ms Humphreys then went on to offer her personal congratulations to Ms Connolly.

“I want to congratulate Catherine on becoming the next President of Ireland, and can I just say that Catherine will be a President for all of us and she will be my President, and I really would like to wish her all the very best,” she praised.

Aside from Catherine Connolly’s “landslide” victory, many constituencies are also acknowledging a significant amount of spoiled votes, believed to be a form of protest about the lack of candidates available on the ballot.

Depending on how long counting takes, the winner of this year’s Presidential election will likely be confirmed on Saturday evening.

The final results will be revealed at Dublin Castle, where the next President of Ireland will be declared.