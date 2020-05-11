Heartbroken Liam Payne opens up about being separated from his son during the pandemic

'He said we need you here now, daddy'

Heartbroken Liam Payne opens up about being separated from his son during...

Liam Payne has opened up about being separated from his son during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old has revealed that he was been staying in touch with his three-year-old son Bear through regular Facetime calls.

Bear is living with his mum, Liam’s ex Cheryl, during the lockdown, while the One Direction star is self-isolating alone in his London home.

“Let’s talk about my son,” he stated during an episode of his new YouTube series.

“I have a three-year-old son named Bear, he has been extremely funny at the moment and very cute as well.”

“It has been the toughest time being apart from him.”

The Strip That Down hitmaker admitted that his son reminds him of himself when he was his age.

“Sometimes on Facetime he wants to say hello, other times he doesn’t really want to. I used to be like that when I was little, so I can see a lot of myself in him,” he explained.

Liam also explained a heartbreaking moment he had with his son last week.

“He said: “We need you here now, daddy”. Bless, he made me want to cry,” he confessed.

The former one Direction singer was forced to miss Bear’s third birthday last month as he feared he had been exposed to too many people in London.

“Yeah, it was a really tough call to make to not go down for his birthday but I discussed it with Cheryl and we just thought it was the best option,” he revealed on Good Morning Britain.

“I am out here in the city, I had been exposed to so many things before his birthday and we were still finding out more information about this thing.”

“It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time, which was horrible, and missing out on it wasn’t great.”

Cheryl and Liam welcomed their son Bear in 2017 and the artists split in 2018.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: