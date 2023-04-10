Heartbreaking video of Taylor Swift on tour goes viral after split from Joe Alwyn

A heartbreaking video of Taylor Swift getting emotional on tour has gone viral, following her rumoured split from Joe Alwyn.

Over the weekend, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple had called it quits after six years together.

A source told the outlet: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

Taylor is currently in the middle of her Eras tour, and a video of her looking visibly upset during a performance of Champagne Problems in Glendale, Arizona has gone viral.

Fans are convinced the 33-year-old was emotional over her split from Joe, as it was one of many songs he co-wrote with her under his pseudonym William Bowery.

The other songs he helped Taylor write include Exile, Betty, Coney Island and “Sweet Nothing.

The notoriously private couple were first photographed together in 2016, and were romantically linked the following year.

Taylor has written a number of songs about Joe throughout their relationship – including Delicate, Call It What You Want and Gorgeous.

The singer and the actor have also sparked engagement rumours on a number of occasions.

Last July, The Sun reported that the pair were secretly engaged for a number of months, but they only told their closest friends and family.

The Conversations With Friends star reportedly bought his songstress girlfriend an engagement ring which she wore “behind closed doors”.

A source told the publication at the time: “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love.”

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — i.e. behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.”

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”