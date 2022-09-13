Heartbreaking interview with Prince Harry resurfaces online amid his reunion with the Royal family

A heartbreaking interview with Prince Harry has resurfaced online, amid his reunion with the Royal family.

The 7-minute clip, which is from his Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can’t See, sees the Duke of Sussex open up about the start of his relationship with his now-wife Meghan Markle.

He said: “We would get followed, photographed, chased, harassed. The clicking of cameras and the flashing of cameras makes my blood boil, it makes me angry, it takes me back to what happened to my mum [the late Princess Diana].”

The 37-year-old continued: “I felt completely helpless … Every single ask, request, warning … Just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

“We spent four years trying to make it work, we did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job, but Meghan was struggling.”

Harry then recalled a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall, when Meghan was six months pregnant with their son Archie.

He said earlier that evening, Meghan had opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts, which went as far as contemplating “the practicalities of how she was going to end her life”.

“In the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up,” he said. “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through, was how unfair it would be on me, after everything that had happened with my mum.”

“My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism.”

“History was repeating itself, my mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white.”

Yahoo news correspondent Nadine Batchelor-Hunt posted the clip to Twitter on Monday, and wrote: “I’ve never watched this before, and frankly found it hard not to be genuinely impressed and moved by Prince Harry here.”

I've never watched this before, and frankly found it hard not to be genuinely impressed and moved by Prince Harry here.pic.twitter.com/DuQ0tkTtun — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 12, 2022

The video has been retweeted nearly 6,000 times, with many social media users expressing sympathy towards Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal family in 2020, and they moved from the UK to California in the US shortly afterwards.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan admitted “stress and isolation” during her pregnancy with Archie left her contemplating suicide.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that, I would do it,” she told the US chat show host. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere.”

“And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” the former actress claimed.

“I did not know who to turn to. One of the people I reached out to, who has been a friend and a confidante, was one of [Princess] Diana’s best friends. Who else could understand what it is actually like on the inside.”

“You have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors. You’ve no idea. Even the people that smile the biggest smiles and shine the brightest lights, it seems,” Meghan added.

Meghan and Harry are currently back in the UK, where they will remain until the end of the royal mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Harry’s father King Charles III has confirmed that royal mourning will last until seven days after the funeral.