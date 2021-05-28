HBO Max releases first teaser trailer for Gossip Girl reboot

The series will premiere in July

HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot.

The clip features the iconic voice of Kristen Bell, who also narrated the original series.

In Gossip Girl’s mischievous tone, she says: “You’ve gotten so comfortable — thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative — that you forgot one thing: I can see you.”

“And before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see you, too,” she adds, before signing off with: “XOXO.”

The revival series will largely focus on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope, Zoya Lott and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind will play ‘Audrey’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto’.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno will also play ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”

The new series premieres on July 8 on HBO Max.