Hayden Panettiere shares sweet snap with daughter Kaya after turbulent few months

Hayden Panettiere has shared a sweet snap with her daughter Kaya, months after her personal life hit headlines.

The actress made her Instagram page public earlier this week, and on Wednesday night, Hayden posted a cute throwback photo with her 5-year-old daughter.

She captioned the post: “Seems like this picture was taken yesterday. Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies.”

Hayden shares Kaya with her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, and it’s understood the 5-year-old lives with her father in Ukraine.

The Nashville star and the former world heavyweight boxing champion were in a relationship from 2009 until 2011.

The couple then rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2013, and welcomed their daughter in December 2014.

Four years later, Hayden and Wladimir called it quits, and Hayden started dating Brian Hickerson in 2018.

It’s understood Hayden split from Brian earlier this year, after he was arrested for domestic violence on Valentine’s Day.

According to TMZ, Brian was arrested by officers at around 2.30am, after he allegedly struck Hayden “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” during a row at their home in Wyoming.

Officers said her face appeared red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand.

Hayden’s boyfriend was booked for domestic battery, and they also charged him with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself.

That wasn’t the first time Brian had been arrested for domestic violence.

In May 2019, the LAPD arrested the real estate agent for domestic violence after he and Hayden got into an alleged “physical altercation” at their home.

The actress was allegedly found with “redness” and “marks” on her body.

At the time, Brian was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Hayden, however, the case against him was later dismissed in September when the district attorney’s office failed to “secure a material witness.”