Hayden Panettiere confirms her daughter Kaya is ‘safe’ amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere has confirmed her daughter Kaya is “safe” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The actress took to Instagram to clarify that her seven-year-old daughter is not in Ukraine, as she usually lives there with her father, Wladimir Klitschko.

On Friday, the 32-year-old showed her support for the people of Ukraine by sharing an old photo of her and Wladimir in Kyiv.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere)

She wrote: “I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years.”

“What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace! This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it’s okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please.”

“I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you!”

“For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy. Continue to look for updates from @klitschko and @vitaliyklitschko #demo4democracy.”

In the comment section, a fan expressed their concern for Kaya’s safety, after Hayden’s ex-fiancé Wladimir confirmed he’s currently in Kyiv in an Instagram post on Friday.

In response, the actress confirmed her daughter is not in the country with her father.

Hayden replied: “She’s safe and not in the Ukraine.”

The Nashville star and the former world heavyweight boxing champion were in a relationship from 2009 until 2011.

The couple then rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2013, and welcomed their daughter in December 2014.

Four years later, Hayden and Wladimir called it quits but the pair have remained close ever since.

Wladimir’s brother Vitali has been the mayor of Kyiv since 2014, and they’ve both vowed to fight in the army against the Russian forces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wladimir Klitschko (@klitschko)

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The Ukrainian government has since revealed the invasion has already cost the lives of 198 civilians, including three children, with 1,115 wounded.

The invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

President Vladimir Putin threatened “consequences you have never faced in your history” for “anyone who tries to interfere with us.” His speech, intended to justify the invasion of Ukraine, seemed to come close to threatening nuclear war. https://t.co/98DJWNFYOo pic.twitter.com/AEUXpmJ2Uy — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.” – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022