Strictly bosses have been trying to book her for years

Has Michelle Keegan signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Michelle Keegan has been hotly tipped to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress recently announced her plans to leave BBC drama, Our Girl, after three seasons playing Georgie Lane – which means she’ll have a lot more time on her hands.

After quitting Our Girl, Strictly bosses were reportedly keen to book Michelle for this year’s series – six years after her husband Mark Wright appeared on the show.

But sadly, insiders have told The Sun that the 32-year-old isn’t interested in signing up for Strictly.

A source said: “Michelle loves Strictly and enjoyed supporting Mark when he competed in 2014 but the show is just not on her radar right now.”

“There are so many more pressing things in the pipeline that she’s more passionate about, like big dramas.”

“She’ll always be Strictly’s number one fan, but as for competing, it’s just not going to happen. Michelle wants to be known as an actor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

Michelle’s final series as Sgt Georgie Lane in Our Girl recently aired on BBC One, and she’s currently starring in Sky One comedy Brassic.

The news comes after Michelle recently denied reports that she’s joining Celebrity Juice as Holly Willoughby’s replacement.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: