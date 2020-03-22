Harvey Weinstein placed in isolation in a New York prison – after testing positive for Coronavirus

The shamed Hollywood producer is serving time for rape and sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been moved into isolation in a New York prison – after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The shamed Hollywood producer is currently in jail serving time for rape and sexual assault convictions.

Harvey, 68, is now in isolation in Wende Correctional Facility in New York, state prison officials have confirmed.

He is now the second inmate to test positive in the same facility.

The former producer was convicted in February of two counts against him, one for sexual assault, and the second for rape.

Harvey had only begun serving his 23-year sentence this week.

