Harvey Weinstein accuser claims he ‘took her soul’ during alleged sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein accuser Kaja Sokola has stated that the American film producer “took her soul” during the alleged sexual assault back in 2002 when she was 16.

Kaja said at the 73-year-old’s retrial that he made her remove her blouse and then he continued to put his hand in her underwear and made her touch his genitals.

She said he’d stared at her in the mirror with “black and scary” eyes and told her to stay quiet about the alleged assault in a Manhattan hotel in New York City.

Kaja proceeded to share with the court that Harvey had dropped names such as Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow while telling her he could assist in fulfilling her Hollywood dreams.

The movie director said: “I’d never been in a situation like this. I felt stupid and ashamed and like it’s my fault for putting myself in this position.”

Harvey has denied all charges of sexual assault he has been hit with and is now currently back in court for a retrial after his conviction was overturned last year.

He is not charged over the alleged sexual assault involving Kaja as it happened too long ago to add criminal charges.

However, he is facing charges over an incident four years later when he’s said to have forced the Poland native to perform oral sex on him. P rosecutors claim it happened after Harvey arranged for her to be an extra in a film.

“My soul was removed from me,” she told the court of the alleged assault, describing how she tried to push him away but that he held her down.

Kaja, who has waived her right to anonymity, is the second of three women to testify and the only one who wasn’t part of the first trial back in 2020.

Film producer Miriam Haley told the court last week that Harvey forced oral sex on her in 2006. The other accuser, Jessica Mann, is yet to appear.

Claims against the film mogul were a major motivator for the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse in 2017.

Harvey’s lawyers have allege that all these women consented to sexual activity in the hope of getting film and TV work.