Harry Styles takes home the biggest award of the night at the 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles took home the biggest award of the night at the 2023 Grammys.

The former One Direction star won Album of the Year for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

During his acceptance speech, the 29-year-old admitted: “I think we’re overwhelmed at the moment, I definitely wasn’t expecting to get this.”

The singer continued: “I think being nominated for stuff like this kind of feels like the winning part, being recognised by your peers.”

“It’s obviously incredibly nice to receive this, I don’t think it’s the reason any of us in the room do it, but I’m so grateful they thought our album was worthy of it.”

“I think more than anything it just kind of feels like validation you’re on the right path in choosing, when we get in the studio and just make the music we want to make.”

“It feels really nice to feel like ‘oh that is the right thing to do’ and it’s crazy. I’m really proud of everyone who made the album. I will continue to say that this one was for my friends.”

Harry also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album during Sunday night’s awards show, and performed his hit song As It Was.

His former One Direction co-star Niall Horan took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of him watching Harry accepting his award on TV.

The Irish singer captioned the post: “very proud @harrystyles.”

