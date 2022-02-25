Harry Styles stalker charged with breaching restraining order after ‘breaking into his home’

Harry Styles’ stalker has been hit with new criminal charges, after he allegedly broke into the singer’s house last week.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, who is originally from Spain, was found guilty of stalking the former 1D star in 2019 and was barred from going within 250m of him.

The 28-year-old is now facing fresh charges as he is accused of assaulting a woman working at Harry’s house in North London last week in order to get inside.

Pablo has also been accused of damaging property, as he allegedly broke a vase amidst the rampage.

The Spanish native will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday for breaching his restraining order by “turning up at the victim’s house”.

He is further charged with criminal damage to Harry’s property valued under £5,000, and charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry into the property.

In October 2019, the singer was forced to appear in court to give evidence against his stalker.

Speaking from behind a screen in court, Harry said he offered to buy Pablo food or a hotel room in March 2019 – after he saw him sleeping rough at a bus stop near his home in London.

Two months later, Harry was forced to report the Spanish national to the police, after his behaviour left him feeling unsafe at his own home.

Harry claimed he saw Pablo at the bus stop 50 yards from his home “at least five days a week”.

He also allegedly posted notes and money through his letterbox, and followed him to his local pub on several occasions.

The former One Direction star’s legal team argued that Pablo’s stalking had a “significant effect” on his life.

Speaking in court, Harry said: “I never really encountered this kind of behaviour before. I’ve employed a night guard. I continue to lock my bedroom door at night.”

Pablo denied one count of stalking between April and June that year, but was found guilty as District Judge Nigel Deane described Harry as a “reliable and credible witness.”

Following his conviction in 2019, Pablo was banned from contacting Harry directly or indirectly, or posting about him on social media.

He also was banned from coming within 250m of Harry, his home and business addresses, or attending any concert or event where he is due to appear.