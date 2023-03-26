Harry Styles spotted packing on the PDA with model Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles has sparked romance rumours with model Emily Ratajkowski.

In a video published by MailOnline, the former One Direction star was spotted kissing the brunette beauty on the streets of Tokyo earlier this week.

It comes after The Mirror reported last month that Harry had a new mystery woman in his life, following his split from actress Olivia Wilde.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski kissing in the streets in Tokyo – March 19th, 2023 ?? pic.twitter.com/ESFzryEUBU — HSNews (@HS_News_) March 26, 2023

A source told the publication: “Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.”

“But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well.”

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares a son named Sylvester with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Since her split from Sebastian, Emily has been spotted on dates with DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric André.