Harry Styles sparks romance rumours with Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz as fans ‘fall to their knees’ in response

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz
Sophie Byrne
Harry Styles has sparked romance rumours with Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz, and fans are “falling to their knees” in response.

Since splitting from Canadian actress Taylor Russell in May of last year, the former member of One Direction seems to be living his single life.

However, after being filmed by a fan strolling through the Italian metropolis, he has now fuelled romance rumours with Zoë Kravitz.

@beatrizalyrio Ainda processando a emoção de hoje 😭🤌🏽 #harrystylesvids #harrystyles #rome #roma #zoekravitz ♬ Daylight – Harry Styles

A fan shared a clip online of the singer and actress, writing: “Point of view: When you meet Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz in Rome.”

Zoë could be seen in the video sporting a baseball cap, brown ballet flats, and a white minidress.

Harry, on the other hand, donned blue jeans and a blue blazer, with a pair of huge sunglasses that partially obscured his face.

Harry Styles for Pleasing

Many people have thrown their support behind the possible celebrity pairing since the video went viral on social media.

See what they had to say below:

The outing comes shortly after Zoë was rumoured to be dating her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, with the pair spotted looking cosy in Paris, just days before being spotted with Harry.

According to TMZ last month, insiders claimed that the couple, who have been promoting their new film, were “just friends and not dating,” despite rumours that they were more than coworkers.

Best known for her roles in The Studio, The Batman, Big Little Lies, and the Divergent trilogy, Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

She then started dating 45-year-old actor Channing Tatum in 2021 after they met on the filming of her first feature film as a director, Blink Twice.

Two years later, they announced their engagement, but broke up in the latter part of last year.

Sophie Byrne
