Harry Styles’ Slane Castle gig sparks uproar among Twitter users

Emma Costigan
Harry Styles announced the continuation of Love On Tour on Friday.

The former One Direction star is set to perform at Slane Castle in Co. Meath on June 10, 2023, after playing the Aviva Stadium this summer.

The news has sparked uproar among some Twitter users who have pointed out that Slane Castle should remain an “iconic ROCK venue”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Harry Style is playing at the world-renowned rock venue, Slane Castle. Well, I guess I won’t be making the pilgrimage next year so. Rumour mill had me believe that ACDC or Pearl Jam were going to play which would be a more fitting act for the iconic venue.”

A second weighed in: “COVID, Climate Change, War in Ukraine and now Harry Styles set to play at Slane Castle… the world is well and truly f**ked!”

A third said: “Harry styles playing slane castle! Is personally an insult to the big acts that have played there such as the stones, oasis, Bob Dylan , Bruce Springsteen etc! He’s fine for Aviva etc but slane castle!”

