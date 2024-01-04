Harry Styles shows off new hairstyle after upsetting fans with controversial buzzcut

Fans will be delighted to know that Harry Styles is growing out his controversial buzzcut.

The popular singer sent fans into a frenzy in November when he shaved off his famous locks for a skinhead look.

However, new photos of the 29-year-old on a New Year holiday have surfaced, showing the former 1D star with his hair grown out.

Fans were delighted to see his hair growing back, and joked on social media that he should be “kept away from scissors”.

Harry debuted his shaved head back in November, when he attended a U2 concert at the Las Vegas Sphere with his girlfriend Taylor Russell.

His new look sparked major backlash with his fandom, which caused his mother Anne Twist to defend him on social media.

She wrote: When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it.”

harry styles but no hair to style pic.twitter.com/3nSMeglXDl — angel (@summertimese) November 10, 2023

It’s unknown who Harry is currently on holiday with, but he’s likely been joined by his actress girlfriend Taylor.

The couple appeared to confirm their romance back in August, after Harry attended the opening of her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre with James Corden.

Taylor has been dubbed a “rising star”, and has already appeared in a number of productions.

The Canadian actress previously starred in the Netflix science fiction series Lost in Space, before she was cast in the critically acclaimed indie film Waves in 2019.

The 29-year-old also starred in 2019’s Escape Room and its 2021 sequel, and landed a huge role opposite Timothée Chalamet in the 2022 film Bones and All.

Taylor and Timothée sparked romance rumours during the film’s press tour, but its unknown if the pair ever dated.

In addition to her acting work, Taylor is also a trained ballet dancer, and has previously modelled for major brands like Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren.

Prior to his rumoured romance with Taylor, Harry was linked to Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan.

The former One Direction star had been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of 2022.

Last March, Harry was also spotted kissing Olivia’s close pal and model Emily Ratajkowski while in Tokyo.