Harry Styles shocks locals in Dublin village as he’s spotted grabbing coffee

Harry Styles was spotted grabbing coffee in Malahide today.

The former 1D star has been spending some time here over the summer, as he was only recently spotted hiking in Wicklow.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the coffee shop, named a Dó, shared a photo of the singer outside their café.

They captioned the post: “Casually made coffee for @harrystyles (no we’re not ok).”

In early August, Harry was spotted in various locations across Ireland, including Kildare and Wicklow.

Social media began to blow up with pictures of the singer posing with young fans in Naas, as fans went wild.

One comment theorised that he was in Ireland because his long-time friend Johnny Harvey is reportedly getting married soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Another snap, posted by Counsellor Michael Fleming, captured Harry petting a dog as he enjoyed a stop off in Johnny Fox’s pub in Glencullen.

Michael captioned the post: “Well… didn’t expect to bump into this fella in Johnny Foxes today . 🎤🍻 Great to see Harry Styles enjoying a bit of Irish craic!”

The superstar also posed with Aerlingus flight attendants as he arrived in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cllr Michael Fleming (@cllr_michael_fleming)

Irish fans went wild online, with many wondering what the superstar was doing here.

See how fans reacted below: