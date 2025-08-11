Harry Styles SHOCKS fans as he spends weekend in THIS spot in Ireland

Harry Styles shocked fans as he spent the weekend in Ireland, visiting places such as Guinness Lake, Naas, and Ballistoe in Wicklow.

Social media began to blow up on Sunday night with pictures of the singer posing with young fans in Naas, as fans went wild.

One comment theorised that he was in Ireland because his long-time friend Johnny Harvey is reportedly getting married at the end of the month.

Another snap, posted by Counsellor Michael Fleming, captured Harry petting a dog as he enjoyed a stop off in Johnny Fox’s pub in Glencullen.

Michael captioned the post: “Well… didn’t expect to bump into this fella in Johnny Foxes today . 🎤🍻 Great to see Harry Styles enjoying a bit of Irish craic!”

The superstar also posed with Airlingus flight attendants as he arrived in the country.

Irish fans went wild online, with many wondering what the superstar was doing here.

