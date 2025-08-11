Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Harry Styles SHOCKS fans as he spends weekend in THIS spot in Ireland

Harry Styles
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Harry Styles shocked fans as he spent the weekend in Ireland, visiting places such as Guinness Lake, Naas, and Ballistoe in Wicklow.

Social media began to blow up on Sunday night with pictures of the singer posing with young fans in Naas, as fans went wild.

One comment theorised that he was in Ireland because his long-time friend Johnny Harvey is reportedly getting married at the end of the month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Another snap, posted by Counsellor Michael Fleming, captured Harry petting a dog as he enjoyed a stop off in Johnny Fox’s pub in Glencullen.

Michael captioned the post: “Well… didn’t expect to bump into this fella in Johnny Foxes today . 🎤🍻 Great to see Harry Styles enjoying a bit of Irish craic!”

The superstar also posed with Airlingus flight attendants as he arrived in the country.

Irish fans went wild online, with many wondering what the superstar was doing here.

See how fans reacted below:

@_comeonharry_ #harrystylesvideos #harries #harry #harrystylesvids #harrystylestiktok #fangirl #fypシ #harrystyles #hs4 #harrystylesupdates #fyp ♬ original sound – lindsay 🍒☀️💚🌻🪩🐇

@hallestyless WHAT THE- #harrystyles #harrystylesnaas ##ireland #fyp #onedirection ♬ original sound – ★

@sadiegarling #harrystyles #harrystylesupdates #harrystylesupdate #harrystylesvideos #harrystylesvideo #harrystylesvids #harrystylesloveontour #loveontour2023 #loveontour2022 #loveontour2021 #harryshouse #fineline #hs1 #onedirection #onedirectionvideos ♬ Act My Age – One Direction

@sadiegarling #harrystyles #harrystylesupdates #harrystylesupdate #harrystylesvideos #harrystylesvideo #harrystylesvids #harrystylesloveontour #loveontour2023 #loveontour2022 #loveontour2021 #harryshouse #fineline #hs1 ♬ As It Was – Harry Styles

@.kaileyspamzzz Narry #niallhoran #harrystyles #narry #fyp #1d ♬ You & I – One Direction

@morgflorals who knew he’d pop up in a new location this time ☘️ #ireland #harrystyles ♬ original sound – 𝗆𝗈𝗋𝗀 🍒

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL