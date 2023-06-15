Harry Styles’ rumoured new girlfriend spotted at his sold-out Wembley gig

Harry Styles’ rumoured new girlfriend was spotted at his sold-out Wembley gig on Tuesday night.
The former One Direction star was first linked to Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan, who has 224k followers on Instagram, in March.
The model flew from New York to London earlier this week to see her rumoured beau perform live at the iconic venue.
According to Daily Mail Australia, Harry “slid into Yan Yan’s DMs” and invited her to “attend a private afterparty” following his concert in her native Sydney back in March.
A source told Woman’s Day: “They’ve apparently known each other for a while. [Harry] loves keeping good company while he’s away from home.”
“Yan Yan by all accounts is a lot of fun,” the insider added.
Harry has been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.
Back in March, Harry was spotted kissing Olivia’s close pal and model Emily Ratajkowski while in Tokyo.