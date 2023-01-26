Harry Styles ‘reunites with ex’ following Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles has reunited with his rumoured ex following his split from Olivia Wilde.

The former couple reportedly parted ways last November after nearly two years together.

The director, 38, and the singer, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

On Wednesday, Harry was papped grabbing a coffee and catching up with his rumoured ex Ellis Calcutt.

The former One Direction star attempted to keep a low profile – donning an all-black outfit and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ellis wore a green beanie, green jumper and jeans, complete with a black trench coat.

Harry and Ellis reportedly dated after his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

Photos: Harry Styles Spotted with his high school pal Ellis Calcutt after Olivia Wilde split https://t.co/t8nRNEksFo — Top Info City (@topinfocity) January 26, 2023

It was reported that Harry and Olivia had split last November after nearly two years together.

The former couple started dating back in 2020 after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Harry and Olivia are “taking a break” from their romance because they have “different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

A source told the publication: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision. They’re still very close friends.”

A friend added: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Despite their split, Harry and Olivia have “no bad blood” between them, per Page Six.

“Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly, they have a special bond,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”