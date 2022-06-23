Harry Styles recalls being ‘headbutted’ at house party in Tallaght

Harry Styles recalled being “headbutted” at a house party in Tallaght during his Aviva Stadium gig on Wednesday evening.

The former One Direction star was performing in front of 60,000 fans when he noticed one holding up a sign that read: “Tallaght house party?”

The singer told the crowd: “I’ve been to Tallaght lots. I got headbutted. It was great. It was fantastic! But I did buy….. 2 bananas for a pound, 3 bananas for a euro!”

The reference was to a gig in 2015 when One Direction played three nights in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Harry recalled how he had once been taken to Tallaght by fellow bandmate Niall Horan.

He told the crowd at the time: “Is there anyone here from Tallaght, I’m going to tell you a story. About five years ago I travelled over to Ireland with young Niall, we went to Mullingar, and we went to another party, didn’t we Niall.”

Harry then asked Niall where the other party was, and the Mullingar native replied: “Tallaght.”

The As It Was singer then asked Niall: “What happened to me in Tallaght?” to which Niall replied: “Some fella stuck you a headbutt”.

Harry added: “I went to Tallaght one time and got the nut stuck on me, but luckily for him he managed to run away quick, I could have had him if I wanted to but I’m a lover I’m not a fighter.”