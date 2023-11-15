Harry Styles officially debuts dramatic new look

Harry Styles has officially debuted his dramatic new hair look.

Rumours began circulating about the singer getting a buzzcut after TMZ published a video of the star with a completely shaved head.

The video was taken at U2’s concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, and shows Harry in the crowd with his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell.

harry styles but no hair to style pic.twitter.com/3nSMeglXDl — angel (@summertimese) November 10, 2023

The Watermelon Sugar singer’s brand Pleasing, confirmed the news on Wednesday evening in an Instagram post.

The beauty brand wrote: “Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

Since the rumours began to circulate, fans have since taken to X to express concern over Harry and whether his past relationship with Taylor Swift has anything to do with the dramatic new look.

The songstress released the re-recorded version of her album 1989 on November 3, which features the track, Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), with fans claiming her lyric “you grew your hair long” references Harry’s decision to grow out his hair following their split.

Some fans now believe Harry’s “new look” could be in response to the song.

One X user wrote: “Taylor Swift released 1989 TV with lyrics about Harry Styles saying how she didn’t like how he changed/got long hair after they ended, so he immediately took notes/got a buzzcut!”

Taylor Swift wrote “you grew your hair long, i miss the old days, you didn’t had to change” and Harry Styles booked a hair appointment pic.twitter.com/GCVFsbAiER — 𝕄𝕪𝕝𝕒 🏳️‍🌈 (@hswift_) November 7, 2023

The 29-year-old has been known for his famous curls since his 1D days, and fans have now taken to X to mourn his beloved locks.

One wrote: “Harry Styles is actually bald, I can’t breathe.”

While others shared light-hearted memes that make reference to the shock surrounding Harry’s new look.

me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster pic.twitter.com/Sc2NSKPllC — g | lokius era🕯️ (@kriegystyles) November 9, 2023

HARRY STYLES. IS ACTUALLY BALD I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/Lf3q7tbpD2 — 𝓡𝓱𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓸𝓷 (@inducingvessel) November 9, 2023

“harry styles is bald” me: pic.twitter.com/sK2cf7drsf — soph ୨୧ SEEING NIALL (@tbslstyless) November 9, 2023

U2 looking out into the crowd and seeing harry styles got a buzzcut pic.twitter.com/bZNq0P3ylG — ceili ౨ৎ (@stomperbots) November 10, 2023

Harry styles is bald pic.twitter.com/9ys9KSSNQA — chlo 🏁 (@formulachlo) November 10, 2023