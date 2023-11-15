Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Harry Styles officially debuts dramatic new look

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Harry Styles has officially debuted his dramatic new hair look.

Rumours began circulating about the singer getting a buzzcut after TMZ published a video of the star with a completely shaved head.

The video was taken at U2’s concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, and shows Harry in the crowd with his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell.

The Watermelon Sugar singer’s brand Pleasing, confirmed the news on Wednesday evening in an Instagram post.

The beauty brand wrote: “Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

Since the rumours began to circulate, fans have since taken to X to express concern over Harry and whether his past relationship with Taylor Swift has anything to do with the dramatic new look.

The songstress released the re-recorded version of her album 1989 on November 3, which features the track, Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), with fans claiming her lyric “you grew your hair long” references Harry’s decision to grow out his hair following their split.

Some fans now believe Harry’s “new look” could be in response to the song.

One X user wrote: “Taylor Swift released 1989 TV with lyrics about Harry Styles saying how she didn’t like how he changed/got long hair after they ended, so he immediately took notes/got a buzzcut!”

The 29-year-old has been known for his famous curls since his 1D days, and fans have now taken to X to mourn his beloved locks.

One wrote: “Harry Styles is actually bald, I can’t breathe.”

While others shared light-hearted memes that make reference to the shock surrounding Harry’s new look.

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us