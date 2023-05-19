Harry Styles linked to popular Victoria’s Secret model following split from Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles has been linked to Candice Swanepoel, following his split from Olivia Wilde.

While the 29-year-old was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski back in March, The Sun has reported that Harry has grown close to the Victoria’s Secret angel.

A source said: “Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him.”

“He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.”

“Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

Candice, 34, has been single since she split from model Hermann Nicoli, who she shares two kids with, in 2018.

The former One Direction star first met the South African beauty in 2017 when he performed at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Shanghai.

Harry has been linked to a string of VS angels over the years, including Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, and Camille Rowe.

The singer dated French-American model Camille for a year before they parted ways in July 2018.