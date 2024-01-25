Harry Styles left ‘shaken’ after being harassed by stalker charged with causing him ‘harm and distress’

Harry Styles has been left “shaken” after being harassed by a stalker who has been charged with causing him “harm and distress.”

The former One Direction star was reportedly harassed by 35-year-old Myra Carvalho who was charged on Tuesday

The stalker appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court where she was convicted of pursuing a “course of conduct- namely harassment.”

According to The Sun, the charge also added that Myra’s alleged actions had a “substantial adverse effect’ on Harry’s “usual day-to-day activities.”

She was also reportedly told as part of the charge that she “knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress.”

Myra will remain in custody until her next appearance at Harrow Crown Court in London on 20 February.

The incident occurred shortly after the 39-year-old singer returned from his romantic Caribbean trip with actress girlfriend Taylor Russell.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break.”

“This happened not long after he had come back. Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.”

Incidents like this are not uncommon for the superstar as he faced a similar situation in 2019 and 2022.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, who is originally from Spain, was found guilty of stalking the former 1D star in 2019 and was barred from going within 250m of him.

The 28-year-old was then accused of assaulting a woman working at Harry’s house in North London to get inside in 2022.

Pablo was also accused of damaging property, as he allegedly broke a vase amidst the rampage.

The Spanish native appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later that week for breaching his restraining order by “turning up at the victim’s house”.

He was further charged with criminal damage to Harry’s property valued under £5,000, and charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry into the property.