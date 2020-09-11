Harry Styles lands first major acting role since making his debut in Dunkirk

The singer has been cast alongside Florence Pugh

Harry Styles has landed his first major acting role since making his debut in Dunkirk back in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former One Direction star has been cast in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling.

The 26-year-old is replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had previously been attached to the film – but had to walk away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Harry is joining an already star-studded cast, which includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will play wife and husband in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ pic.twitter.com/CnFkiu8wf4 — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 11, 2020

Details are being kept under wraps, but the film is reportedly set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert – with the plot centring on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

