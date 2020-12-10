Harry Styles ‘in no hurry’ to date during the coronavirus pandemic

Looks like the heartthrob is still on the market

Harry Styles is reportedly “in no hurry” to date during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer’s love life is said to have been put to a halt due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, but he reportedly has “options” for when normality resumes.

A source told Us Weekly: “His dating life has been pretty nonexistent during lockdown because he’s been so careful to respect quarantining rules and social distancing.”

“He and his roommates are quarantining together in L.A., waiting for the world to return to normal like the rest of us, though Harry has made some trips back to London for work and family purposes.”

The insider added: “He’s got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he’d like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal.

“He’s in no hurry at all. It’s a genuine, go-with-the-flow attitude, although it goes without saying he certainly won’t be single in the long term.”

The news comes after the 26-year-old was forced to shut down rumours that he was dating Adele earlier this year.