Harry Styles FINALLY breaks his silence on One Direction reunion rumours

Harry Styles has finally broken his silence on rumours One Direction are set to reunite.

The Watermelon Sugar singer appeared on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.

Fans had been hoping that the other four band members – Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne would also make a surprise appearance on the show because they were such good friends with James.

To fans’ dismay, the five-strong boyband didn’t reunite on the final episode of The Late Late Show.

However, Harry finally responded to rumours that One Direction could reunite.

During the final game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, the singer was asked whether there would ever be a One Direction reunion, to which he replied: “I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

James responded: “I’m taking that as a yes!”

The fan-favourite boyband were formed on the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in 2010.

While Matt Cardle ultimately won the programme, One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time.

During their time together, One Direction released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

One year prior, Zayn sensationally left the band to pursue a solo career.

Over the years, rumours have sporadically swirled that the fivesome have been set to reunite.

The latest rumour, which went viral, was that Zayn, Harry, Louis, Liam and Niall would reunite for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden – whom they have always been good friends with.

To the disappointment of millions of One Direction fans, The Late Late Show with James Corden’s official Twitter account debunked the rumour.