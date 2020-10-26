Harry Styles fans go wild as he drops new music video for hit track Golden

The stunning video was filmed on Italy’s Amalfi Coast

Harry Styles fans go wild as he drops new music video for...

Harry Styles fans have gone wild for his new music video for the track Golden.

The feel-good anthem is from the singer’s second studio album Fine Line, and the video was filmed in Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast.

In the video, Harry is seen running through the streets of the Italian paradise in the catchy follow-up track to his chart-topping Watermelon Sugar.

After the video dropped, fans of the 26-year-old took to Twitter to share their support, with both #HarryStyles and #Golden trending in Ireland.

One fan tweeted: “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN”, while another wrote: “HARRY STYLES SAVES 2020”.

Check out some of the best reactions:

I want to run with harry styles on coast in Italy it’s the only time I’ll do exercise #Golden pic.twitter.com/22eibtk9lM — soph (@ruelstrilogy) October 26, 2020

the golden music video just proofs that the entire fine line era is art. #Golden pic.twitter.com/0fLiQprZb3 — camila◟̽◞̽ (@Landon12Luv) October 26, 2020

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN #Golden pic.twitter.com/OATb3tXgTd — Danica (@dncang) October 26, 2020

DID I EVER TELL YOU HOW MUCH I LOVE THIS MAN?! #GOLDEN pic.twitter.com/c9qdQ4nr9i — Cha ☀️ (@lovefaithharry) October 26, 2020

18 MINUTES TILL HARRY STYLES SAVES 2020 WITH HIS NEW MUSIC VIDEO #Golden — shagun is GOLDEN💫ツ (@narryftnachos) October 26, 2020

i believe in golden music video by harry styles supremacy. #Golden pic.twitter.com/epIPo6OJTN — camila◟̽◞̽ (@Landon12Luv) October 26, 2020

Mr. Styles you have done it again #golden pic.twitter.com/DJOSYC6AVn — Gabbie Gately (@GabbieGately) October 26, 2020

Harry Styles looking like he walked out of a rom-com while singing on the streets of Italy. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/ogrSdDK7HT — dee. (@harrymoonchild) October 26, 2020

I bet harry styles can parallel park with one hand — Kinsey Grant ☕️ (@KinseyGrant) October 26, 2020

You’re so Golden… and it’s so good to see you being you! pic.twitter.com/ZjZVj5DvhW — Harry Styles BR News✨ (@harrybrnews) October 26, 2020