Harry Styles fans go wild as he drops new music video for hit track Golden

The stunning video was filmed on Italy’s Amalfi Coast

Sophie Clarke
Harry Styles fans have gone wild for his new music video for the track Golden.

The feel-good anthem is from the singer’s second studio album Fine Line, and the video was filmed in Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast.

In the video, Harry is seen running through the streets of the Italian paradise in the catchy follow-up track to his chart-topping Watermelon Sugar.

After the video dropped, fans of the 26-year-old took to Twitter to share their support, with both #HarryStyles and #Golden trending in Ireland.

One fan tweeted: “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN”, while another wrote: “HARRY STYLES SAVES 2020”.

Check out some of the best reactions:

