Harry Styles discusses online abuse directed at his girlfriend Olivia Wilde in candid new interview

Harry Styles has discussed the online abuse directed at his girlfriend Olivia Wilde in a candid new interview.

The couple went public with their romance in January 2021, after she cast the singer in her forthcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

Ever since, the actress has been subject to negative attention on social media, as fans have ridiculed their age difference, and even poked fun at her dancing at his gigs.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Harry described Twitter as “a shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people” and said seeing those closest to him be trolled online “obviously doesn’t make me feel good”.

The 28-year-old explained: “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real… But anyway, what do you want to eat?’

“It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.”

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

When asked about her experience with his fans, Olivia defended them and said most are “deeply loving people”.

However, the actress added: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.”

“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

During his candid interview, the singer also addressed the public speculation surrounding his sexuality.

He said: “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.”

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

