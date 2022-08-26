Harry Styles announces another MASSIVE gig in Ireland

Harry Styles has announced the continuation of Love On Tour, and will return to Ireland for massive gig next summer.

The former One Direction star played in the Aviva Stadium over the summer, and he is now set to perform at Slane Castle in Co. Meath on June 10, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 2, and are priced from €97.10 inclusive of booking fee.

Along with his 19 newly announced shows in Europe, Harry has confirmed dates in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo and a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru.

Produced by Live Nation, the now 83-date international global run across 22 countries will include 44 nights at many of North America’s most notable venues as well as 13 shows across Latin America and 7 nights in Australia & New Zealand.