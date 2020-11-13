Harry Styles becomes US Vogue’s first male cover star

The former 1D star posed in dresses and skirts for the shoot

Harry Styles has become US Vogue’s first (solo) male cover star.

In 127 years, the singer is the first man to appear on the magazine cover alone.

Shot by Tyler Mitchell, Harry wore a series of dresses and skirts for the shoot, and spoke about his love for women’s clothes during his cover interview.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

“It’s like anything – anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

Harry also posed alongside his sister Gemma for the shoot – which they arranged as a surprise for their mother, Anne.

Vogue December 2020 @Harry_Styles The first man to appear solo on the cover of @voguemagazine. So proud of who you are. Thanks for asking me 💕 pic.twitter.com/ccJ0ALDDin — Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) November 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter today, Gemma shared one of the pictures, and wrote: “Vogue December 2020 @harrystyles.”

“The first man to appear solo on the cover of @voguemagazine. So proud of who you are. Thanks for asking me 💕.”