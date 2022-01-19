Harry Styles announces brand new show at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium this summer

Harry Styles has announced the rescheduled dates for his world tour, in addition to new shows added across the globe.

The former One Direction star will kick off his 32-city outing with three brand new stadium dates in the UK in June, before performing at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 22.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Golden singer wrote: “I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America.”



“I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H,” he added.

Arlo Parks will support Harry in Dublin, and tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 28 here.

Ticket holders for the 2020 Dublin 3Arena tour dates will be refunded and receive an exclusive access presale to ensure priority access to the Aviva Stadium gig.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details.

The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show.

Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue’s website ahead of each show for the latest health and safety details and requirements for their date.