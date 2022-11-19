Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘split’ after two years together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly split after two years together.

The director, 38, and the singer, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

Their romance came after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Harry and Olivia are “taking a break” from their romance because they have “different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

A source told the publication: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision. They’re still very close friends.”

A friend added: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Despite their rumoured split, Harry and Olivia have “no bad blood” between them, per Page Six.

“Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly, they have a special bond,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

Just last month, it was reported that Harry and Olivia may have been “set to live together in the UK” after she dropped a huge hint that she may be ready to locate.

The 38-year-old, who currently lives in LA, was seen visiting a school in North London, suggesting she may be looking to enrol Otis or Daisy.

A source told The UK Sun: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.”

“But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.”

The source continued: “She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad.”

“It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

Harry and Olivia sparked split rumours at the Venice Film Festival after they awkwardly “avoided” each other for the duration of the event.

However, the couple dispelled rumours in September as they were papped packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a date night in New York City.