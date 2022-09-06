Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark split rumours at the Venice Film Festival

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Fans are convinced Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split, after they “avoided” each other at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple attended the premiere of their psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling on Monday evening, alongside their co-stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together, and stood away from each other when they posed for group pictures.

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, one fan tweeted: “I’ve changed my mind I think Harry + Olivia have split or had a big fight. They actively avoid eye contact. Just thought you should know.”

Another wrote: “Did Harry and Olivia break up or something because why are they literally not interacting at all. also why isn’t Florence talking to Harry? I literally have so many questions.”

A third asked: “did harry styles and olivia wilde break up like these videos from venice film festival are crazy im uncomfortable and i’m not even there i can’t imagine what the people there feel like.”

Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, began dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling and they went public with their relationship in January 2021.

Olivia’s relationship with Harry came after her split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in cinemas in Ireland on September 23.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us