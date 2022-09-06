Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spark split rumours at the Venice Film Festival

Fans are convinced Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split, after they “avoided” each other at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple attended the premiere of their psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling on Monday evening, alongside their co-stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together, and stood away from each other when they posed for group pictures.

SOMEONE FROM OLIVIA'S TEAM ASKED HARRY TO TAKE PICTURES WITH HER/STAN NEXT TO HER AND HE SAID NO pic.twitter.com/zNH9rZFTRB — 🍙🛹 FAITH IN THE FUTURE 1ST TRACK (@amitheonlyone_n) September 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, one fan tweeted: “I’ve changed my mind I think Harry + Olivia have split or had a big fight. They actively avoid eye contact. Just thought you should know.”

Another wrote: “Did Harry and Olivia break up or something because why are they literally not interacting at all. also why isn’t Florence talking to Harry? I literally have so many questions.”

A third asked: “did harry styles and olivia wilde break up like these videos from venice film festival are crazy im uncomfortable and i’m not even there i can’t imagine what the people there feel like.”

the streets are saying harry and olivia have split im up !!!!!!! — el (@tbsIcaroIina) September 5, 2022

Wait did Harry and Olivia break up?! pic.twitter.com/11PcOHdeAz — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@monetsupremacy_) September 6, 2022

HARRY AND OLIVIA HAVE SPLIT? — KENZ IS SEEING HARRY🥳 (@tpwkkenzz) September 6, 2022

Did Harry and Olivia break up or something because why are they literally not interacting at all. also why isn’t Florence talking to Harry? I literally have so many questions. — Literally Jennifer Walters (@sophiadottir) September 5, 2022

I've changed my mind I think Harry + Olivia have split or had a big fight. They actively avoid eye contact. Just thought you should know — Amy Mason (@AmyCMason) September 6, 2022

how people thought harry and olivia would be on the red carpet vs how they actually were pic.twitter.com/hi254th99b — lots 🍇 (@alwaysfratrry) September 5, 2022

Did Harry and Olivia break up? Am i missing something? — samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) September 5, 2022

did harry styles and olivia wilde break up like these videos from venice film festival are crazy im uncomfortable and i’m not even there i can’t imagine what the people there feel like — gay ass bitch- mandy 2022 (@bigdumbidiot666) September 5, 2022

Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, began dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling and they went public with their relationship in January 2021. Olivia’s relationship with Harry came after her split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine. Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in cinemas in Ireland on September 23.