The actress just recently announced her split from Jason Sudeikis

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde rumoured to be dating

Rumours are rampant that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “dating”.

Page Six has photos of the famous duo holding hands.

The One Direction star and the Hollywood actress are said to have “grown close” on the set of their latest movie.

The pair are currently working together on Olivia’s new horror flick called Don’t Worry Darling, which she is directing.

The Mail Online have photographed the duo arriving back to Harry’s LA home on Monday after being seen together in California.

“Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions,” a source told the publication.

It comes just weeks after Olivia, 36, announced her split from the father of her two children and her fiancé actor Jason Sudeikis.

The couple were together for eight years and have two children, Otis Alexander, six, and Daisy Josephine, four.

In November Olivia publicly defended Harry, 26, after he posed in a dress on the cover of Vogue.