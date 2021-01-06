Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have already taken a HUGE step in their relationship

The couple recently went public with their new romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have already taken a massive step in their relationship, as the former 1D star has reportedly met her two children.

The new couple started dating a few weeks ago, after growing close on the set of their upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

A source has since told The Sun: “Harry and Olivia’s relationship was an open secret on the set in Palm Springs.”

“They were professional on set, but everyone knew something was going on.”

“Harry even met her two children several times when they came to the set to visit.”

“Olivia couldn’t look happier. Everyone is pleased for her – he’s a great guy,” the insider added.

The actress shares her two children – Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4 – with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudekis.

The former couple split in early 2020 – after nine years together.

Harry, 26, and Olivia, 36, confirmed their romance over the weekend, when they were papped holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

According to Page Six, Harry’s pal James Corden helped keep their romance a secret over the past few weeks, as he opened up his home to them.

A source told the outlet: “Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules.”

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.”