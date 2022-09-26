Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dispel split rumours after awkward film festival appearance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have shut down rumours they’ve broken up.

In photos published by Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the couple packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a date night in New York City over the weekend.

The 28-year-old singer and the 38-year-old actress were papped kissing shortly after Harry completed 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this month, fans questioned whether the couple had split, after they “avoided” each other at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple attended the world premiere of their psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling at the festival, alongside their co-stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together, and stood away from each other when they posed for group pictures.

Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling late last year, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

Their romance came after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

There has been a lot of internet hype surrounding Don’t Worry Darling in recent weeks; but not because of the project itself, rather the drama that’s unfolded between the cast.

There has been a rumoured ongoing feud between Olivia and the film’s lead Florence Pugh over the past few months.

Shia LaBeouf intensified rumours last month, when he rebutted Olivia’s claims that she “fired” him from his role in Don’t Worry Darling.

The actor was originally cast as Jack Chambers in the film, but was later replaced by Harry Styles.

In an interview with Variety, the director alleged she had “fired” Shia because his “combative energy” was not “conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions”.

Olivia also alleged that she knew she was “going to be asking Florence to be in vulnerable situations” and her “priority was making [Florence] feel safe and making her feel supported”.

Shia then contacted Variety to dispute Olivia’s claims, revealing that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time”.

In an email Shia wrote to Olivia following her Variety interview, he said: “Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth.”

“So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

Olivia reportedly sent a video, which has since leaked online, to the actor two days after his alleged quitting, saying: “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

Seemingly referencing his co-star Florence, she reportedly continued: “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us.”

“If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace… and I respect your point of view, I respect hers… but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

Florence has not been promoting Don’t Worry Darling on social media like the rest of her co-stars, causing fans to further speculate that she had fallen out with director Olivia.

Page Six also recently reported that the actress was allegedly unhappy about Olivia’s real life romance with Harry Styles – who plays Florence’s husband in the movie.

Additionally, Showbiz Galore reported that the former One Direction star was paid nearly three times as much as Florence was for the film.

But in an interview with Variety, Olivia shut down rumours of a feud with Florence, and slammed claims Harry was paid more than her.

She told the outlet: “I had been blown the f**k away by [Florence]. I loved the film [Midsommar], but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.’”

The 38-year-old added: “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Praising Harry and Florence, Olivia said: “We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production. She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”

Earlier this month, Olivia attended the press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival alongside co-stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine; however, Florence did not appear on the panel.

During the press conference, a reporter asked Olivia: “Can you just clear the air and address whether there has been a falling out there and if so why, because it’s something that people are discussing?”

The 38-year-old responded: “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us – we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

“I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Florence, who is currently filming for Dune 2 in Budapest, later travelled to Venice to attend the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

The actress made quite the entrance as she arrived later than the rest of her co-stars.

The 26-year-old was quick to greet Gemma, Chris, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler, but shunned Olivia and Harry.

Olivia, Harry and Florence all stayed away from each other on the red carpet and throughout the premiere of the film, using their co-stars as buffers between them.

