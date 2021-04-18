Harry Potter star Tom Felton pays heartfelt tribute to on-screen mum Helen McCrory

The actress sadly passed away at the age of 52 following a private battle with cancer

Tom Felton has paid tribute to Helen McCrory in an emotional post.

The actress, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, sadly passed away on Friday at the age of 52 following a private battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his on-screen mum, Tom wrote: “So sad to say farewell so suddenly – I never took the chance to tell her , but she helped shape me as a person so much – on & off screen.”

“She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit – silver tongued – kind & warm hearted – she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone – thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx”

Jason Isaacs, who played Helen’s on-screen husband Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter, also paid tribute to the actress following the news of her death.

He wrote: “Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma ‘I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen.’ After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that any more…I know it.”

“Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight.”

“Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids. xxx,” he added.

The actress’ husband Damian Lewis announced the news of her death in a heartbreaking statement on Friday evening.

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you." The couple had been married since 2007, and share two children – daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver. pic.twitter.com/gSx8ib9PY9 — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) April 16, 2021