Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The actor is best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the Harry Potter films.

The late 82-year-old took over the iconic role from Richard Harris in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban [2004].

Sir Michael began his impressive 60-year acting career as one of the original member of the Royal National Theatre alongside Laurence Olivier.

The late 82-year-old is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.