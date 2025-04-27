Harry Potter star Rupert Grint ‘secretly’ welcomes second child with girlfriend Georgia Groome

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has “secretly” welcomed his second child with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old actor, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the magical films, was spotted out with his second child for the first time.

In snaps obtained by The Sun, the actor and his girlfriend doted on the newborn as they took a casual stroll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

The pair welcomed their first child, Wednesday, almost five years ago.

The 36-year-old joined instragram to announce the news, writing: “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Despite keeping his personal life quiet, the celebrity, who most recently starred in Apple TV’s Servant, made a rare statement about fatherhood in 2021.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s great. I’m absolutely loving being a dad. It’s just the best thing.”

“It’s amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It’s all I really care about, so it’s been great.”

Rupert has been dating Georgia, best known for her role in Angus Thongs And Perfect Snogging, since 2011.

The actor mentioned Georgia briefly during an interview with Glamour, saying: “It’s a very natural thing — we’re just best friends. We’re kind of the same person; we think the same way.”

“That’s always made it work — that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great.”